The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor main event Saturday night in Las Vegas will be delayed due to pay-per-view outages, sources told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.

"Due to the overwhelming demand, capacity of cable systems around country are being overwhelmed. They are shutting down and rebooting some of these cable systems," Showtime executive vice president Stephen Espinoza told ESPN.

It was unclear how many people were affected by the outages. Among the carries affected were Xfinity, Atlantic Broadband and Frontier, but it was unclear the extent of their outages.

UFC officials and WWE/IMG have not replied to ESPN's repeated requests for comment.

UFC Fight Pass tweeted this earlier Saturday:

.@UFCFightPass customers: Due to overwhelming traffic you may be experiencing log in issues. This will be resolved shortly. — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2017

Similar issues caused a delay in Mayweather's fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

McGregor seemed unfazed by the delay, telling Showtime two hours before the fight that he would "paint a beautiful picture" against Mayweather.

"I'm going to go out and be myself -- free, spontaneous, creative -- and paint a beautiful picture," he said. "I see me truly outclassing this man and putting him to sleep."

Information from ESPN's Darren Rovell and The Associated Press was used in this report.