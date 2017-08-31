Terence Crawford dazzles the crowd in Lincoln, Nebraska by knocking out Julius Indongo in the third round of their junior welterweight unification bout. (1:03)

Editor's Picks Atlas: Why I left GGG off my pound-for-pound list ESPN boxing analyst Teddy Atlas doesn't believe unified middleweight world titleholder Gennady Golovkin belongs in the ESPN pound-for-pound rankings top 10. He explains why.

Who is the world's best fighter, regardless of weight class? Check out ESPN's latest top 10.

Don't forget to check out Dan Rafael's divisional rankings, which are updated weekly.

For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.

Note: Results are through Aug. 31

1. ANDRE WARD RECORD: 32-0, 16 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (unified titleholder)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO8) Sergey Kovalev, June 17, 2017

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

2. GENNADY GOLOVKIN RECORD: 37-0, 33 KOs

DIVISION: Middleweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Daniel Jacobs, March 18

NEXT FIGHT: Canelo Alvarez, Sept. 16

3. VASYL LOMACHENKO RECORD: 9-1, 7 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO7) Miguel Marriaga, Aug. 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA, Dec. 9

4. TERENCE CRAWFORD RECORD: 32-0, 23 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO3) Julius Indongo, Aug. 19

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

5. ROMAN GONZALEZ RECORD: 46-1, 38 KOs

DIVISION: Junior bantamweight

LAST FIGHT: L (MD12) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, March 18

NEXT FIGHT: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Sept. 9

6. CANELO ALVAREZ RECORD: 49-1-1, 34 KOs

DIVISION: Middleweight

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., May 6

NEXT FIGHT: Gennady Golovkin, Sept. 16

7. KEITH THURMAN RECORD: 28-0, 22 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (unified titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (SD12) Danny Garcia, March 4

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

8. GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX RECORD: 17-0, 11 KOs

DIVISION: Junior featherweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: No decision, Moises Flores, June 17

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

9. SERGEY KOVALEV RECORD: 30-2-1, 26 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight

LAST FIGHT: L (TKO8) Andre Ward, June 17

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

10. MANNY PACQUIAO RECORD: 59-6-2, 38 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight

LAST FIGHT: L (UD12) Jeff Horn, July 1

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

THE PANEL: Dan Rafael, Teddy Atlas, Joe Cortez, Bernardo Pilatti, Eric Raskin, Nick Parkinson, Claudia Trejos, Carlos Narvaez, Nigel Collins and Salvador Rodriguez.

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest submitted ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

ESPN Experts' Poll Name 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Total Ward 5 2 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 88 Golovkin 3 3 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 78 Lomachenko 1 1 3 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 73 Crawford 0 2 1 3 1 3 0 0 0 0 68 Gonzalez 0 1 2 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 63 Alvarez 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 0 0 0 59 Thurman 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 2 22 Rigondeaux 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 2 0 16 Kovalev 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 15 Pacquiao 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 1 13

Others receiving votes: Errol Spence Jr. (11), Mikey Garcia (10), Naoya Inoue (7), Deontay Wilder (6), Anthony Joshua (5), Leo Santa Cruz (4), Oscar Valdez (4), Danny Garcia (3), Daniel Jacobs (2), Miguel Cotto (1).