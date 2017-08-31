Former two-time light heavyweight world titleholder Nathan Cleverly has announced his retirement in the wake of a one-sided thrashing Saturday night at the hands of Badou Jack, on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor undercard at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cleverly (30-4, 16 KOs), who was making the first defense of his secondary title against Jack, was never in the fight.

Cleverly said Jack broke his nose in the third round, and by the end of the fourth round, it was a bloody mess. In the fifth round, Jack landed numerous clean punches on a spent Cleverly before referee Tony Weeks stepped in to stop the bout with 13 seconds left in the round.

Cleverly, 30, of Wales, has been in a lot of rough, tough fights and said he has decided to retire. He congratulated Jack on his victory and then said goodbye.

"Well done to the new champ, Badou Jack. Thank you for the opportunity to fight on this event," Cleverly wrote on social media. "Also, a massive shout out to those that have supported me over the years. I've lived it and loved every second of this sport. A few too many miles on the clock. Time to say goodbye. Thank you and goodbye boxing."

Cleverly turned professional in 2005 and won the Commonwealth, British and European titles before winning an interim world title by unanimous decision against Nadjib Mohammedi in December 2010. He was eventually elevated to full titleholder status in 2011 and made five successful defenses, including a decision against Tony Bellew, who went on to win a cruiserweight title and beat David Haye at heavyweight. But in 2013, Cleverly lost his title by fourth-round knockout in a one-sided blowout against Sergey Kovalev, who had traveled to Wales for the fight. Cleverly then moved up to cruiserweight for three fights, including a split decision loss to Bellew in their animosity-filled rematch in 2014. Cleverly returned to the light heavyweight division for his final four bouts, going 2-2.

In October 2015, he lost a decision to Andrzej Fonfara in an epic slugfest in Chicago in which they broke numerous CompuBox records for punches thrown and landed in a light heavyweight fight. Cleverly then took a year off and returned last October. He traveled to Germany and scored an upset victory over Juergen Braehmer on his home turf, stopping him in the sixth round to take his secondary 175-pound title. But then he lost it in his first defense to Jack.

"Jack was very strong. He caught me and broke my nose in the third round," Cleverly said after the fight. "It was a downward spiral from there. I was wounded and protecting myself. It's horrible but part of the sport. I thought the stoppage was premature. He had just swung and missed, but it's up to the referee in the end. I have to respect that decision."

Now his decision is to hang up his gloves after a 12-year career in which he participated in several exciting fights.