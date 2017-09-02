Claudio Marrero will make the first defense of his interim featherweight world title against Jesus Rojas in the main event of the "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" card on Sept. 15 in Las Vegas, Golden Boy Promotions announced on Friday night.

Marrero and Rojas will set the table for the big boxing weekend in Las Vegas when they meet at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom (ESPN Deportes, 9 p.m. ET and tape delayed on ESPN at 1:15 a.m.). The following night Golden Boy is promoting the mega middleweight world championship pay-per-view fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena.

On April 29, also in Las Vegas, Marrero scored a spectacular first-round knockout of Carlos Zambrano to win the interim belt. Marrero (22-1, 16 KOs), 28, of the Dominican Republic, has won eight fights in a row since his only defeat, a competitive decision for the same interim belt to Jesus Cuellar in 2013.

Rojas (25-1-2, 18 KOs), 30, of Puerto Rico, hasn't lost since dropping an eight-round decision to Jose Angel Beranza in 2008. During that stretch he is 12-0-2 with a no decision. Rojas is coming off a mild upset victory against then-undefeated Abraham Lopez, whom he stopped in the eighth round on ESPN on May 5 at the MGM Grand.

In the co-feature, up-and-coming welterweight Rashidi "Speedy" Ellis (18-0, 12 KOs), 24, of Boston, will take on Juan Carlos Abreu (19-3-1, 18 KOs), 30, of the Dominican Republic, in a scheduled 10-round bout.

The opening bout will feature junior lightweight prospect Ryan Garcia (10-0, 9 KOs), 19, of Los Angeles, squaring off with Miguel Carrizoza (10-2, 2 KOs), 25, of Mexico, in an eight-rounder.

One of the non-televised bouts will feature former strawweight world titleholder Jose Argumendo (20-4-1, 12 KOs), 28, of Mexico, against an opponent to be determined in an eight-round fight. It will be Argumendo's first bout since he lost his 105-pound world title by unanimous decision to Hiroto Kyoguchi on July 23 in Japan.

Golden Boy also announced that anybody who buys a ticket in the $75, $50 or $25 price categories will receive free VIP seating for the Alvarez-Golovkin weigh-in earlier on Sept. 15.