Jeff Horn admitted to being "annoyed" after Manny Pacquiao pulled out of a rematch, but the Australian has now set his sights on American Jesse Vargas in a defence of his WBO welterweight title.

Horn upset Pacquiao in a victory July 2, but hopes of a rematch for Nov. 12 were dashed last Friday when the Filipino pulled out.

"I'm frustrated. I'm kind of annoyed that it's taken this long to make a decision but, look, that's boxing, I'm figuring out that now. That's what happens at the top of the game, guys mess around with you a lot," Horn told Reuters.

He added: "Yeah, [Jesse] Vargas is a fight that we'd definitely take. He's a tough competitor and he's been world champion, he's held my belt just before Pacquiao, so he'd definitely be a tough fight and worthy opponent."