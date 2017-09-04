Lee Selby hopes to face British featherweight rival Carl Frampton by the end of the year.

Frampton (23-1,14 KOs), 30, last month split with promoter Cyclone Promotions, spearheaded by former world champion Barry McGuigan who had guided Frampton since his professional debut in 2009.

McGuigan's son Shane also trained Frampton, who has yet to announce details of who will now promote and train him.

But Selby (25-1, 9 KOs), 30, says Frampton's split with the McGuigains will not jeopardise a fight with him from happening.

"We were negotiating with Josh Warrington and as far as I'm concerned I was going to fight him next, but now he's fighting Dennis Ceylan," Selby told ESPN.

"Now we're trying to make the Frampton fight and that's the fight I want, or the likes of Gary Russell Jr. From what I know my management have spoken to Al Haymon and it's the fight I want and I believe it's the fight Carl Frampton wants too.

"It's the fight they are trying to make and it would have to be over here [in the UK, as opposed to the US]. I'm hoping it gets done soon."

Frampton was left without a fight when Mexican Andres Gutierrez injured himself while slipping in the shower the day before they were supposed to fight at the the SSE Arena, Belfast on July 29. The Northern Irishman has not fought since losing his WBA world featherweight title on points to Mexico's Leo Santa Cruz on Jan 28.

On the same night as Frampton lost to Santa Cruz in Las Vegas, Selby also experienced the frustration of not fighting at short notice. The Welshman was due to fight Jonathan Barros on Jan 28 but the Argentine pulled out a day before as he could not meet licensing laws after a failed medical.

"It's disheartening when you lose out on a fight with less than a day's notice and it happened to me at the start of the year, but all he has to do is give me a call and I will defend my title against him," Selby told ESPN.

And if Selby cannot secure a fight with Frampton or one of his rival world champions, he says he will step up to super-featherweight in search of big pay-days.

"I'm not sure about his situation with his promoter, I'm just interested in being in good fights," Selby told ESPN.

"[WBC champion] Gary Russell Jr, Abner Mares and [WBA champion] Leo Santa Cruz mention my name but nothing ever happens.

"If the fights don't happen I will have to look at a different weight class because it's my future. I'm willing to fight anyone but it's not happening and it's frustrating."

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff -- formerly known as the Millennium Stadium -- is being lined up to host Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev on Oct 28.

But Selby does not expect a fight against Frampton to land on the same bill in his homeland, where he has not fought for three years.

"I don't think Frampton will be on Oct 28 because it's a headline fight in its own way and maybe it can be done on neutral ground, like the O2 in London where you could seat 20,000," Selby told ESPN.

Selby expects to face the winner of Warrington against Denmark's Dennis Ceylan, who meet in an IBF title eliminator at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on October 21, further down the line.

"I will definitely be fighting one more time before the end of the year," Selby told ESPN.

"I'm not sure who wins that fight between Warrington and Ceylan, it doesn't bother me because I will beat who ever it is I have to fight."

Selby is back in training, despite no news on when he will fight next, after a unanimous points decision over Barros in London on July 15, four days after the sudden death of his mother Frankie.

"I just tried to stay as professional as I could and I never thought about pulling out of the fight," Selby said.

"After I heard the news from my brother [Andrew], I switched my phone off and didn't have any contact with any of my family or my friends.

"I had to fight because the same fight had fallen through in January. He was a good fighter and he had given other good fighters a tough fight but I had a comfortable points win against him. I played it too safe and I could have done more to get him out of there.

"After the fight I returned home the same night and faced reality."