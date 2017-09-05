Canelo Alvarez versus Gennady Golovkin, one of the year's biggest fights, is coming to the big screen.

Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) and Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) meet for the unified middleweight world championship on Sept. 16 at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will also be shown in approximately 400 movie theaters across the country, Fathom Events and Golden Boy Promotions have announced.

"Canelo versus Golovkin is a sure-fire, action-packed event that will leave fans on the edge of their seats, and what better way than to watch this event live on a big movie theater screen," Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya said.

The movie theater broadcast of the card, beginning at 8 p.m. ET, will be identical to the four-bout HBO PPV telecast viewers will see at home.

In addition to the usual PPV outlet, fans hoping to watch the highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will have the opportunity to see the fight in movie theaters. Tom Hogan/Hogan Photos/Golden Boy Promotions

"The fight against Gennady Golovkin on Sept. 16 is one of the biggest fights of my career, and I am glad that all my loyal fans will have the opportunity to support me not only at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas but also in movie theaters across the country," Alvarez said. "That makes me even more motivated to offer fans a fight full of high intensity on a very special date for Mexicans on Mexican Independence Day weekend."

Alvarez has had several of his fights shown in theaters, including his May fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., as well as bouts against Amir Khan, Miguel Cotto and Floyd Mayweather. It will be Golovkin's first movie theater fight.

"I am looking forward to having the fans see the big drama show on the big screen," Golovkin said. "It's a great way to see this fight."

Ticket prices will vary, as they are set by each theater owner. A list of participating theaters can be found at FathomEvents.com.

"Canelo versus Golovkin is a blockbuster event worthy of the big screen. These two world champions are going to give fans an epic performance," said Tom Loeffler, Golovkin's promoter. "It's a great way to enjoy the best boxing event of our era as well as Gennady's theatrical debut."