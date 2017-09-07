"The Lioness" is coming to Las Vegas.

Nicola Adams, the two-time Olympic gold medalist for Great Britain, will make her United States debut on the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin undercard on Sept. 16 (HBO PPV, 8 p.m. ET) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, promoter Frank Warren announced Thursday.

Adams (2-0, 1 KO) will face Alexandra Vlajk (11-6, 2 KOs), 37, of Hungary, in a scheduled four-round junior bantamweight fight, although the bout is not scheduled to be part of the American pay-per-view telecast.

British Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams will make her U.S. debut on Sept. 16. David Davies/PA Wire

Adams, 34, won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and turned pro in April with a four-round shutout decision victory against Virginia Noemi Carcamo. Then Adams knocked out Maryan Salazar in the third round in May.

"Every boxer dreams of fighting in Las Vegas one day and to be doing this as part of the biggest boxing match of the year is going to be incredible," Adams said in a news release.

Whereas women's boxing matches are typically scheduled with two-minute rounds instead of three minutes -- the standard for men's rounds -- Adams has been outspoken about wanting to box in three-minute rounds. She was accommodated in her last fight in Leeds, England.

In Nevada, women have the option of either time limit as long as both combatants agree. Adams and Vlajk have opted for three-minute rounds.

"It's great to be fighting three-minute rounds again as this made a big difference in Leeds and I'm hoping for a similar outcome this time," said Adams, who is trained by Virgil Hunter at his gym in the Oakland, California, area. "I can't wait to get in the ring."

Warren said he was happy he could work out a deal to have Adams fight on the Golden Boy Promotions card.

"This is without doubt the boxing event of 2017, and I am delighted that Nicola has the chance to showcase her skills on such a huge bill," Warren said in the news release. "Canelo versus Golovkin is among the very best fights to be made in the last decade and for Nicola to be part of it is brilliant for her and women's boxing. I have every confidence that Nicola will become a world champion in the professional ranks."