Andrew Selby and Maximino Flores will square off in a flyweight world title elimination fight on Oct. 7 at York Hall in London, Cyclone Promotions announced Friday.

Selby (9-0, 5 KOs), 28, of Wales, is the younger brother of featherweight world titleholder Lee Selby and has been a pro for only two years.

"This is another step closer to my dream of winning a world title," Selby said. "Maximino Flores is another strong test for me, but these are the fights I need to prove myself ready for that world title shot. Training has been going well alongside my brother Lee at Tony Borg's gym.

"I'm looking forward to boxing for the first time as a pro at the famous York Hall. The venue was good to me as an amateur in the World Series of Boxing, where I won all of my four fights over Ireland's Michael Conlan plus elite boxers from Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Mexico. That experience will ensure I'm ready to put on a show come Oct. 7."

Mexico's Flores (23-3-1, 16 KOs) is 4-0-1 since suffering a seventh-round technical decision loss to Milan Melindo in May 2016. Melindo went on to win a flyweight world title.

"Oct. 7 can't come soon enough for me," Flores said. "I know the U.K. boxing fans will see me as the underdog, but this is my time. Selby showed in his last fight that he can be caught, and with my power, I feel confident I can cause an upset and go on to win that world title."

Selby suffered a first-round knockdown in his last fight, a 12-round decision win against Cristofer Rosales on May 26 in Cardiff, Wales.

The Selby-Flores winner will become the mandatory challenger for flyweight world titleholder Daigo Higa (13-0, 13 KOs), of Japan, who won the 112-pound belt by sixth-round knockout of Juan Hernandez Navarette on May 20.