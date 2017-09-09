Luke Campbell has moved his training camp from Miami Beach's famous 5th St Gym as Hurricane Irma closed in on Florida.

The British boxer is preparing to challenge Venezuela's Jorge Linares (42-3, 27 KOs) for his WBA world lightweight title at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sep 23.

Campbell (17-1, 14 KOs), the 2012 Olympic gold medallist, insists it was no disruption relocating to Los Angeles.

"Everybody who I know at the gym is getting out of town," Campbell told ESPN. "It sounds like a real serious one and the place was already a ghost town when we left earlier in the week.

"The gym has got sandbags outside it, boards up, and everything has been done to prepare for it. Everything was planned for me to come out here anyway, our flights were booked, so it was fortunate that way.

"We wanted to be in L.A. a couple weeks before the fight, so the hurricane had no effect on my plans."