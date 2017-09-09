The long-awaited middleweight showdown between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez is primed to be the best fight of the year. ESPN's Teddy Atlas scouted each fighter's weaknesses to demonstrate how the fight can be won. (1:33)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

When: Saturday

TV: HBO PPV, 8 p.m. ET

At this point, it's the only question worth asking: Who will win Saturday night's fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin? Our experts make their picks.

Dan Rafael

ESPN.com

Golovkin by decision

It's the best fight in boxing and I think it will live up to the hype with Golovkin winning a decision in a memorable battle we'll talk about for years.

Nick Parkinson

ESPN UK

Golovkin by decision

I expect an exciting fight to swing both ways but GGG will will have enough to win on points. I think Golovkin will use his boxing skills and laser beam jab well to break down Canelo in the later rounds, possibly flooring him on the way to a decision.

Teddy Atlas

ESPN TV

Alvarez by split decision

Two years ago I said Golovkin was too big and too strong. Since then Golovkin has declined and perhaps even been exposed as a one dimensional fighter while Canelo has improved. There will still be danger in that right hand of Golovkin for the first 6 rounds but if Canelo can avoid getting caught with the big shot I think he can out box an older Golovkin and win a split decision.

Eric Raskin

HBO Boxing

Golovkin by decision

I've felt dating back to Canelo's fight with Cotto that he could at least be competitive with GGG, but I never would have predicted him to actually win -- until now. Golovkin is beginning to show his age, and Canelo is getting better and stronger with every fight. I'm anticipating an intense fight that's close all the way and ends with both men raising their hands, only for Canelo to be announced as the narrow winner.

Salvador Rodriguez

ESPNdeportes.com

Alvarez by unanimous decision

Alvarez and Golovkin will give us an electrifying night in Las Vegas. Golovkin and his devastating power will test Canelo's resistance and heart, but Alvarez also knows he has the boxing skils, the counter attack and defense to neutralize GGG. Canelo wins unanimous decision.

Joe Cortez

ESPN Deportes

Alvarez by decision

Golovkin is a strong fighter who brings lots of talent and has a good chin. But I think Alvarez, who is the younger fighter, is hungry to be the best pound-for-pound fighter and will win in a hard fought fight by a close decision.

Claudia Trejos

ESPNdeportes.com

Alvarez by split decision

This is a true test of fire for Alvarez and Golovkin. GGG's power can not be denied; 89% of his victories have come by way of KO. Nevertheless, that power was somehow neutralized by Daniel Jacobs, who used his ability to walk the ring, using the angles and change of stance, with an impeccable physical condition to put Golovkin in check and revealed his defensive flaws. Against Canelo, Gennady will have to use all the tools acquired in his extensive amateur boxing experience. GGG will have to honor his motto and put on a "big drama show" while bringing his best version of "Mexican style" boxing to the ring. Canelo, with 12 years of experience, is not the same fighter who faced Carlos Baldomir seven years ago. Alvarez is a boxer with 51 bouts in his record, with excellent work ethic and very patient. At age 27 and with physical maturity, Canelo has developed an explosive and effective hook. I expect a fierce fight, both chins will be tested. Alvarez, will take the win by split decision.

Bernardo Pilatti

ESPNdeportes.com

Golovkin by KO

It will be a power struggle where Golovkin will be stronger than Canelo. GGG is the king of consistency and technique. GGG should win by KO after the seventh round. Another result will be surprise.

Carlos Nava

ESPNdeportes.com

Alvarez by decision

Canelo Alvarez has improved in all aspects of teh game in recent years. Although he still has difficulty cutting the ring, this time he faces an opponent who is not the fastest and who trusts too much in is power to win by knockout. Canelo has never been knocked down and because of his uppercut and counter punches he will be able to get ahead in front of his fans in a full arena.

Carlos Narvaez

ESPNdeportes.com

Golovkin by KO

There is no doubt Alvarez will be in great condition, but I don't think that could be be enough to defeat a Golovkin who is a natural middleweight, very powerful and has a huge heart. It will be a great battle between two Mexican boxing style boxers where power would be the big factor. I see Golovkin prevail by KO in the tenth round.

Leopoldo Gonzalez

ESPN Deportes/Noche de Combates

Golovkin by TKO

Alvarez's speed and counter attack will give Golovkin some difficulties in the first five or six rounds. But later in teh fight, GGG will reduce Canelo's mobility with power punches and take over the fight.

Delvin Rodriguez

ESPN Deportes

Canelo by decision

The first seven rounds will be back and forth between Alvarez and Golovkin. But after the seventh, I think Canelo will use more of his boxing abilities, keeping the distance and using lateral movements to win a close fight

Pablo Viruega

ESPN Deportes

Alvarez by KO

Golovkin is known for his power and for finishing his opponents fast. But Canelo has shown that he can withstand strong battles; has a tough chin and his punches are powerful enough to penetrate GGG's defense. It's going to be an intense bout from start to finish.

