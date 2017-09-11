Leon McKenzie has announced his retirement from boxing following a second successive defeat.

McKenzie, 39, was stopped in nine rounds by Cello Renda at London's York Hall on Saturday night, as the super-middleweight fought for the vacant Southern Area title.

McKenzie, who quit professional football in January 2013, was defeated last November by Jahmaine Smyle, and drew with Darren McKenna in just his third professional fight, winning his other eight as a professional.

"The last few fights my body has bailed on me and I guess 40 years of age crept up just like that," McKenzie wrote on social media.

"As much as my mind and heart want to continue boxing unfortunately my body won't allow me, which leaves me no choice but to retire. I truly hope boxing respects me now as I respect the sport."

He is the son of former British and European boxing champion Clinton McKenzie and the nephew of three-time world boxing champion Duke McKenzie.