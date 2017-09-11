Katie Taylor, the popular two-time Irish Olympian, will get a shot at a women's lightweight world title.

Taylor will challenge Anahi Esther Sanchez for a 135-pound crown on Oct. 28, on the undercard of unified heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua's mandatory defense against Kubrat Pulev at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

"I'm delighted that the world title fight has been confirmed and on such a big stage as well," Taylor said. "This is what I'm in boxing for -- to win world titles and be in big fights on big nights like this."

Taylor (6-0, 4 KOs), 31, won an Olympic gold medal in 2012. She also boxed in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, losing in the quarterfinals, and was a five-time world amateur champion. She turned professional in November and has quickly become one of the biggest names in women's boxing.

Sanchez (17-2, 9 KOs), 26, of Argentina, won a women's junior lightweight world title in March 2016 and made one successful defense before losing the belt by decision to Eva Wahlstrom in December.

On Saturday night in Argentina, Sanchez knocked out countrywoman Cecilia Sofia Mena in the sixth round to win a vacant lightweight world title and she will make her first defense just seven weeks later, when she squares off with Taylor.

"Sanchez has won multiple world titles so I'm expecting a very tough fight, but I definitely feel I'm ready for it and these are the kind of challenges I want," Taylor said. "It's such a great time for boxing right now to have these huge events. Boxing at Wembley [Stadium in London on April 29] on the Joshua-[Wladimir] Klitschko card was a great experience, and now to have the opportunity to become world champion at Principality Stadium is very special."