Boxers often say a loss is a "learning experience," often followed by the "back to the drawing board" cliché. It's almost a knee-jerk reaction. Sometimes it's true, but much of the time it's just an easy way to put a positive spin on a negative occurrence.

Herman Caicedo, the trainer of Dominican featherweight Claudio "The Matrix" Marrero, believes it will be the former when his man takes on Jesus Rojas on Friday in Las Vegas (ESPN Deportes, 9 p.m. ET and tape delayed on ESPN at 1:15 a.m.).

Marrero's only professional loss came in August 2013 when he battled Jesus Cuellar for a vacant featherweight title. It was an exciting bout, but Marrero faded the second half. He suffered a knockdown in the sixth round, was staggered in the eighth and ultimately lost a unanimous 12-round decision.

"Claudio was a young fighter when he lost to Cuellar," said Caicedo. "He has always been a focused individual, but he's even more so now. He believed in his nickname, 'The Matrix,' that nobody could hit him. After the Cuellar fight, I think he stopped believing his hype and focused on the basics."

Confidence is crucial to any boxer's success, but notions of invincibility are delusional and often lead to trouble. According to Caicedo, Marrero simply wasn't prepared for Cuellar's all-out, attacking style.

"Marrero has now mastered how to deal with that type of onslaught," Caicedo said. "That was a [key weakness], but he's had four years to tame that and he's done a very good job of it. Part of that is that he's getting off first and he's getting off last now. He's not waiting anymore. That makes it very hard for any bull-type of fighter to be effective."

The 30-year-old Rojas' potent offense was on display in his most recent bout, a TKO of previously undefeated Abraham Lopez that raised the Puerto Rican's record to 25-1-2 with 1 ND and 18 KOs. Rojas floored Lopez three times before the referee intervened at 1:47 of the eighth round.

Like Marrero, Rojas only has lost once as a pro, back in 2008, when he dropped an eight-round unanimous decision to veteran Jose Angel Beranza. It's unlikely the defeat will have much impact on Rojas all these years later. He is unbeaten in his past 15 fights, including a revenge win over Beranza.

"Marrero is a good fighter. He's got a good record and is pretty fast," said Rojas' promoter, Javier Bustillo. "But he has never fought a guy like Jesus Rojas. Jesus is a very strong boxer at 126, very strong, and he'll put on a lot of pressure. He's a beast, and he'll be after Marrero all night. He's very focused and has a lot of determination."

"I'm aggressive. I'm a brawler," Rojas said. "I want the people to enjoy the fight. I like to brawl, but I also have good technique -- a good jab, hook and right hand. I have a good chin too. I have everything."

The 28-year-old Marrero (22-1, 16 KOs) flashed his own punching power in his most recent fight, a first-round knockout of previously undefeated Carlos Zambrano in April. A left hand put Zambrano down for the count at the 1:30 mark. The quick win earned "The Matrix" the interim title he will be defending on Friday against Rojas.

Naturally, neither Rojas nor Marrero wants to be the one talking about a "learning experience" after the fight, especially because it's in Las Vegas on the night before the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin pay-per-view blockbuster. There will be a substantial media presence in town, and a good performance would boost the winner's profile and nudge him a tiny bit closer to the fringe of mainstream recognition.

Both men are coming off impressive knockout victories of above-average opponents. Marrero, a natural right-hander who fights out of a southpaw stance, has a knockout percentage of 69 percent, while Rojas is at 62 percent.

It could be quickie or it could go the entire 12 rounds. Either way, we can be reasonably sure that Marrero will find out if he has really learned how to handle the type of all-out blitz that led to his lone loss. After all, according to his adversary's promoter, he'll be fighting a "beast" who will be "coming at him all night."

In the co-feature, undefeated "Speedy" Rashidi Ellis faces Juan "Merengue" Abreu in a scheduled 10-round welterweight bout.

In his most recent fight, Ellis, 24, won a hard-fought 10-round majority decision over John Karl Sosa on April 20. It was a well-matched contest that pitted Ellis' rapid-fire hand speed and nimble footwork against Sosa's toughness and aggression.

Sosa tagged Ellis (18-0, 12 KOs) with a combination that snapped his head back and wobbled his leg in the second round, stung him with a right in the eighth and held his own during many of the exchanges. It was, however, Ellis's body punching and busy work rate that caught two of the judges' eye, while a third scored it as a draw.

Ellis, who lives in Lynn, Massachusetts, won a regional belt with an impressive first-round knockout of Eddie Gomez last year, which will be on the line against Dominican Abreu, who fights out of Miami.

"Abreu is wild and crazy, a brawler type," Ellis said. "We sparred, but it was probably, like, two or three years ago. We did about 10 rounds. I got to know him pretty well. He's a tough kid and can take a hit. He's a good fighter, he keeps on coming."

Abreu, 30, is returning to action after 15 months of inactivity. His most recent fight was a controversial eight-round, split decision loss to Alex Martin on June 18, 2016, in Chicago. Abreu (19-3-1, 1 ND, 18 KOs) knocked down Martin in the final round, which many thought was enough to earn the victory, but two of the three judges made the Martin the winner.

In one of his best fights, Abreu stopped former amateur standout Euri Gonzalez in the first round on April 15, 2016. Abreu jumped on Gonzalez as soon as the bell rang and never let up. An extended, unanswered series of two-handed combinations forced the referee to stop it at the 1:34 mark.

Abreu is threatening to do likewise to Ellis.

"Rashidi Ellis is a very astute boxer," Abreu said. "He's got good hand speed, and he's intelligent. But I'm going to knock his head off."