Nicola Adams will fulfil her dream of fighting in Las Vegas on Saturday night when she steps out on the undercard of the blockbuster world title bout between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

The double Olympic champion jumped at the late chance to appear on the high-profile card, realising an ambition she has held since the days when she would stay up into the early hours to watch her heroes on television.

Adams, who faces Hungary's former world bantamweight title challenger Alexandra Vlajk in her third professional bout, said: "To be able to perform in Las Vegas on the undercard of the biggest fight of the year is an honour for me.

"It is impossible not to look forward to the main fight but I have got to concentrate on putting on a big show because I want to be coming back here one day to win or defend a world title."

Adams will be fighting on the undercard of the world title bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Despite her love for the sport, Adams has never previously visited the city where so many all-time great former champions -- not least her particular hero Muhammad Ali -- created some of the best moments of their careers.

"I used to stay up and watch or listen to the big fights but even when I started boxing I never really thought I would get the chance to one day head all the way to Vegas and fight on such a big card.

"It's a long way from those tough days of injuries and other setbacks, and when I started women's boxing wasn't even in the Olympic Games so it was hard to see how it could happen then."

Adams is at the forefront of a women's boxing revolution which has seen fellow double Olympic champion Claressa Shields pick up a world title while Ireland's Katie Taylor will fight for her first next month.

In addition, Adams' former Great Britain teammate Savannah Marshall made a high-profile start to her own professional career last month when she appeared on the undercard of the controversial contest between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Adams added: "It's exciting to be a part of history and the continued evolution of women's boxing.

"I continue to believe I am ready to fight for a world title but the important thing is to listen to my team and promoter and hopefully it can happen sometime next year."