Canelo Alvarez has been fighting for almost 12 years, but he's only 27 years old.

Canelo (49-1-1, 34 KOs) has fought most of his career as a welterweight, before moving up in weight to junior middleweight and eventually to middleweight, at which he will challenge champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Take a look at how Alvarez has bulked up to 160 pounds over the past few years.