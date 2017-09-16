The only remaining World Boxing Super Series bout without an official date and site now has one.

Juergen Braehmer (48-3, 35 KOs) and Rob Brant (22-0, 15 KOs) will meet on Oct. 27 at the Kongresshalle in Schwerin, Germany, in the last quarterfinal of the WBSS eight-man, single-elimination super middleweight tournament, organizers announced on Saturday.

"I am very glad the World Boxing Super Series can announce a date and venue for my quarterfinal against Rob Brant," said Braehmer, 38, a former light heavyweight world titleholder moving down in weight. "I am very excited that this bout is going to take place in my hometown of Schwerin. In short: I cannot wait to start my journey to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy."

Initial plans called for the unseeded Brant, 26, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, to face No. 4 seed Braehmer in the United States but date and venue issues resulted in the fight being moved to Germany. But Brant said he has no problem going on the road for by far his most significant fight.

"Braehmer is a well-accomplished and proven boxer worldwide with star power in his home country," Brant said. "I have no problem going to his backyard for a fight. He is a seeded athlete in the tournament.

"I feel this is a pure crossroads fight containing a proven well-known fighter toward the end of his career against a hot prospect looking to make his name in the sport. I feel confident in winning this fight as does everyone in my training circle. After researching Schwerin I am excited to compete in such a beautiful and historic city."

In the semifinals early next year, the Braehmer-Brant winner will face the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal between No. 2 Callum Smith (22-0, 17 KOs), of England, and Sweden's unseeded Erik Skoglund (26-0, 12 KOs). Smith and Skoglund meet at Echo Arena in Smith's hometown of Liverpool, England.

In the other quarterfinals, No. 3 Chris Eubank Jr. (25-1, 19 KOs), of England, will face Turkey's Avni Yildirim (16-0, 10 KOs) on Oct. 7 at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, and world titleholder George Groves (26-3, 19 KOs), the No. 1 seed, will face unseeded British countryman Jamie Cox (23-0, 13 KOs) on Oct 14 at SSE Wembley Arena in London.