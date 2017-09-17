LAS VEGAS, NV -- Junior featherweight Diego De La Hoya (20-0, 9 KOs), the first cousin of Hall of Famer and Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya, turned in an impressive performance as he easily routed former bantamweight world titleholder Randy Caballero (24-1, 14 KOs), by far the best opponent of his career.

De La Hoya won with no issues, taking the fight 100-90, 98-92 and 98-92. ESPN.com also scored the fight 100-90 for De La Hoya.

"I trained for this fight knowing it was going to be a really great battle," De La Hoya said. "All my sacrifice, I fueled into this fight."

De La Hoya, 23, of Mexico, strafed Caballero with left hooks throughout the fight and Caballero never adjusted. By the third round, Caballero's left eye sported black-and-blue swelling underneath it.

De La Hoya was relentless, landing the hook and also combinations over and over. He had Caballero, 26, of Coachella, California, in trouble late in the fifth round when he forced him to the ropes as he pounded him with combinations. In the seventh round, De La Hoya rocked the fading Caballero with a three-punch combination and he continued to pound him for the rest of the fight.

"The winners tonight are the fans. When we did this fight, we knew it was going to be a great opportunity to put on a good show," Caballero said. "Diego is a good kid, and a great fighter and I wish him the best."

Lightweight prospect Ryan Martin, right, scored a unanimous decision victory against Francisco Rojo. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lightweight Ryan "Blue Chip" Martin (20-0, 11 KOs), 24, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, kept his perfect record intact but struggled against the very aggressive Francisco Rojo (20-3, 13 KOs), 26, of Mexico, who came forward winging punches throughout the fight. In the end, however, Martin won by split decision. One judge scred the fight 98-91 for Rojo while the other two had it for Martin, 96-93 and 95-94. "I didn't feel 100 percent tonight, even though I got the split decision," Martin said. "I know I fought a good fight despite the adversity in the ring. I know the judge that scored in favor of Rojo recognized good boxing in him." In the eighth round, referee Russell Mora warned Martin twice for shows well below the belt. When Rojo went low later in the round he got a warning also. When Martin strayed low with another punch in the ninth round, Mora took away one point. The loss ended Rojo's eight-fight winning streak. According to CompuBox statistics, Martin landed 205 of 595 punches (35 percent) and Rojo connected with 138 of 539 (26 percent).

Junior middleweight Serhii Bohachuk (5-0, 5 KOs), 22, a native of Ukraine fighting out of Los Angeles, knocked out Jean Jose Valenzuela (5-9-1, 5 KOs), 21,of Chula Vista, California, in the second round. He dropped him with a body shot and finished him in the follow-up attack at 1 minute 58 seconds.

Dallas junior welterweight prospect Vergil Ortiz (7-0, 7 KOs), a 19-year-old with tremendous power, scored a pair knockdowns in a second-round knockout of Cesar Valenzuela (7-2, 2 KOs), 31, of Phoenix. Ortiz attacked the body relentlessly. In the second round he landed a brutal left to the body followed by a right to the head to score the first knockdown. Moments later he landed the same combination to send Valenzuela to his knees and referee Robert Byrd counted him out at 1 minute, 22 seconds. "I just do what my coaches tell me to do. They knew how this fight was going to end, and kept reminding me to go towards the body," Ortiz said. "I'm super happy to get the win."

Flyweight Marlen Esparza won her third fight in a row with aone-sided victory over Aracely Palacios. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Marlen Esparza (3-0, 0 KOs), 28, a 2012 U.S. Olympic bronze medalist from Houston, cruised to a shutout six-round decision against ineffective Aracely Palacios (8-8, 1 KO), 30, of Mexico, in a women's flyweight bout. Esparza won 60-54 on all three scorecards. Palacios lost her second fight in a row, both by six-round decision. "Even though my opponent, on paper, looked like she had more ring experience, I've been in the ring way more than she had," Esparza said. "I couldn't research much about my opponent, but we knew she was going to be throwing her right often. I'm satisfied with my performance because this was my first six-round fight."