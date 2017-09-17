LAS VEGAS -- British boxer Nicola Adams' scheduled fight with Hungarian Alexandra Vlajk was called off soon before the start time due to a problem with her Hungarian opponent's pre-fight blood test.

The dual Olympic gold medalist was due to fight Vlajk in a junior bantamweight bout on the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin undercard but the bout was abandoned just before the fighters were due in the ring.

Adams wrote on Twitter: "I'm devastated that I'm not boxing tonight, due to a problem with my opponent, thank you everyone for your support and kind messages."

Adams jumped at the late chance to appear on the high-profile card, hoping to achieve a goal she's held since the days when she would stay up into the early hours to watch her heroes on television. But Adams' third professional bout was called off.