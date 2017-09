The judges scored the bout 118-110 for Alvarez, 115-113 for Golovkin and 114-114.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin's megafight ended in a draw Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

