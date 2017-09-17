        <
          Boxing world admires GGG vs. Canelo fight, shares displeasure with result on Twitter

          1:18 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Saturday night's middleweight title fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez turned out to be as good as advertised -- but there was no winner.

          The fight was ruled a draw. Judge Adalaide Byrd surprisingly giving the match a 118-110 score in favor of Alvarez, while judge Dave Moretti scored it 115-113 for Golovkin and Don Trella gave it a 114-114 tie.

          The boxing world took to Twitter to share appreciation for the quality of the fight but was largely critical of the result.

          We can only hope a rematch is in the near future.

          -- Alex Tekip

