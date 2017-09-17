Boxing world admires GGG vs. Canelo fight, shares displeasure with result on Twitter

Saturday night's middleweight title fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez turned out to be as good as advertised -- but there was no winner.
The fight was ruled a draw. Judge Adalaide Byrd surprisingly giving the match a 118-110 score in favor of Alvarez, while judge Dave Moretti scored it 115-113 for Golovkin and Don Trella gave it a 114-114 tie.
The boxing world took to Twitter to share appreciation for the quality of the fight but was largely critical of the result.
At the end we had a great fight!
I'd like see a rematch. Thanks Champs
— George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) September 17, 2017
Did they bring these judges over from Australia? 😂 #CaneloGGG
— Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) September 17, 2017
Mannn that decision was a terrible decision! @GGGBoxing won! @Canelo held his ground but GGG won more rounds! Seriously!
— ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) September 17, 2017
The match itself was beautiful! Good boxing! Two great fighters! But the DECISION! Leaves a bad taste in ppl mouth. 😤
— ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) September 17, 2017
GGG got 10. They was both throwing blows but GGG doing the damn thang
— Shane Mosley (@ShaneMosley_) September 17, 2017
Boooooooooooo!!! Horrible decision but sadly I'm not surprised @GGGBoxing @Canelo I just hope GGG just move on to the next 🥊 @HBOboxing 👎🏾
— MagicMan 5X Champ (@AntonioTarver) September 17, 2017
WOW. #CaneloGGG
— Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) September 17, 2017
Another robbery in boxing !!! I mean seriously 👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽
— Anthony Mundine (@Anthony_Mundine) September 17, 2017
Money money money! Na can't fool me. GGG won fight simple. But hey you have your rematch! 😳🤦🏽♂️🙈
— Leon Mckenzie (@LeonMckenzie1) September 17, 2017
Great fight ... excellent action down the stretch, but a draw ... what was that judge watching 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 #CaneloGolovkin no waaaaaay
— Audley Harrison MBE (@audleyharrison) September 17, 2017
Wow!! I felt Canelo was in survival mode from round 4 and GGG bossed the fight a draw is bad the 118-110 Canelo is crazy!!
— Luke Campbell MBE (@luke11campbell) September 17, 2017
All in All boxing fans saw a great fight between two great fighters tonight💪🏾. #caneloGGG #Canelo
— Thomas Williams Jr (@Topdoggjr) September 17, 2017
Both fighters can hold their heads high tonight but this fight wasn't close to a draw! #canelovsggg
— Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) September 17, 2017
I'm a massive fan of both but ggg was robbed
— Enzo Maccarinelli (@theRealEnzoMac) September 17, 2017
They need that rematch asap!!! Just like Ward vs Kovalev rematch was booked asap
— Peter Quillin (@KIDCHOCOLATE) September 17, 2017
We can only hope a rematch is in the near future.
-- Alex Tekip