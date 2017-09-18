        <
        >

          Adalaide Byrd stood down as judge after GGG-Canelo controversy

          Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez both celebrate after the final round of their fight. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
          11:35 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          The judge at the centre of the Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez controversy has been temporarily stood down.

          Adalaide Byrd produced a scorecard of 118-110 in favour of Mexican challenger Alvarez -- evoking stern criticism from many quarters and prompting ESPN analyst Teddy Atlas to brand some boxing officials "corrupt."

          Golovkin's trainer, Abel Sanchez, said: "I think she turned in her scorecard before the fight started. I think she needs to go back to school and learn how to judge a fight."

          There was even derision from Alvarez's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, who added: "A lot of people are not understanding 118-110, just like myself. That's the bottom line."

          Bob Bennett, the executive director of the Nevada Athletic Commission, was forced to field questions over Byrd's future in the aftermath and said: "I'm not going to put her right back in. She'll still be in the business but she needs to catch her breath."

          The result in Las Vegas brought about comparisons to a situation in 2013, when judge C.J. Ross retired after receiving barrages of criticism for her assessments of Manny Pacquiao vs. Timothy Bradley and Floyd Mayweather vs. Alvarez.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.