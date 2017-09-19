Billy Joe Saunders' promoter Frank Warren remains hopeful of luring Gennady Golovkin to the UK in 'early December'.

Despite calls for Golovkin to meet Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez immediately again following Saturday's points draw, Warren believes Golovkin could face the English boxer next before a potential return with Alvarez.

Mexican icon Canelo (49-1-2, 34 KOs) plans to box again in May next year but Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) has been offered the chance to face Saunders (25-0, 12 KOs) next for the only world middleweight title he does not hold.

Saunders, 28, unanimously out-pointed American Willie Monroe Jr in a second defence of his WBO belt in London a few hours before Golovkin-Alvarez took place in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"I've not had any talks with [Golovkin's promoter] Tom Loeffler yet, but my son George was over there [in America] and he's had conversations," Warren told ESPN. "I'm not sure of the fight with Golovkin in December at the moment, it was a hard fight for Golovkin and Canelo.

"I'll wait for Golovkin and his team to let us know his intentions. I want them to fight next and within the next seven to ten days we will decide what direction Bill will go in, but what ever it is he won't be waiting around.

"We would do it early December and we're looking at a couple of venues. It will be in the UK unless Golovkin insists on it being somewhere else.

"They [Canelo and GGG] may wait until May to do the rematch but there's a lot of negotiations going on with that."

One potential hurdle to bringing Golovkin back to the UK after he stopped Kell Brook in London a year ago are available venues.

ESPN understands that the heavyweight rematch between Tony Bellew and David could end up on a Sunday -- December 17 -- at the O2 Arena because the Saturday night slots in December at the London venue were booked.

"The biggest available venue would be something like the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, if it's available," Warren added.

If Golovkin passes on travelling to the UK, Saunders would be willing to travel to the US for a unification fight against the Kazakh, who is based in California with a growing American fanbase.

The Copper Box Arena in east London, which has a capacity for 7,000, is also an option to host Saunders' next fight if it is not against Golovkin or Amir Khan, the British boxer who Saunders expressed an interest in facing in his post-fight press conference at the weekend.

"What ever happens, Bill will fight again in December because he needs to be active," Warren told ESPN. "We will need a good opponent for him and Amir Khan fits the bill."