Luke Campbell insists Saturday's world title shot against Jorge Linares has not come too soon for him.

After moving his training camp from Florida to Los Angeles as Hurricane Irma closed in on Florida earlier this month, Campbell feels ready for the WBA world lightweight champion, who he meets at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

It will be Campbell's first world title shot against Linares -- the world's No. 1 lightweight according to ESPN's latest divisional rankings -- and comes six fights after he lost his unbeaten record via a split points decision to Yvan Mendy in Sep. 2015.

"We will soon find out if this has come too soon for me," Campbell told ESPN.

"I believe in myself and my ability and I will shock a few people. I don't think it's too early at all. I've beaten two former world champions [Darleys Perez and Argenis Mendez], I'm getting better all the time, and I'm ready, trust me."

But Linares (42-3, 27 KOs), 32, has a fine record against British fighters. The three-weight world champion has beaten Campbell's fellow Englishmen Anthony Crolla (twice) and Kevin Mitchell in the last two years. The Venezuelan, who makes a second title defence, likes it in England so much he has even been preparing in London recently with trainer Ismael Salas.

Like Linares, Campbell (17-1, 14 KOs) has a Cuban trainer in Jorge Rubio who he has worked with since Feb. 2016.

Campbell celebrates his victory over Darleys Perez Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

The 29-year-old, who won an Olympic bantamweight gold medal at London 2012, feels he has made vast improvements with Rubio and has no fear about boxing in California this weekend.

"This is what boxing is all about," Campbell said.

"Fighting away from home doesn't bother me. As an amateur, I fought all over the world -- Russia, Ukraine and I won a silver medal at the World Championships in Azerbaijan [in 2011]. I boxed in LA three years ago as a professional just to get me used to it.

"I don't mind it, but I'm doing it the hard way against a good world champion in his back yard and on his promoter's show.

"But I believe I'm the best in the division. Mikey Garcia is a great fighter and so is Linares, he's the best fighter I've been up against so far and it will be my best win.

"I always had faith in myself, otherwise I wouldn't be in the sport. When I do something, I want to be the best at it. That means you have to beat the best and that's what I'm going to do.

"I shouldn't have got in there that night with Mendy, but everything happens for a reason and I've now got a great opportunity with this fight against Linares.

"Hooking up with Jorge Rubio after losing to Mendy has changed me. I'm working on my skills all the time. I'm happy working with him. My footwork has got better and my boxing skills have come out more.

"Training so far away from home, it's the hardest thing to do, but I'm preparing for a fight. There are no distractions out here for me. All I do is eat, sleep and train and concentrate on what I've got to do."