David Haye looks set to get the rematch he craves after fellow Briton Tony Bellow appeared to accept his challenge on social media.

Haye called out Bellew on social media Tuesday insisting that "teams have finally agreed ALL terms" after months of negotiating, but added: "Will Bellew put pen to paper?"

Bellew, who defeated Haye when the pair met in March, responded on twitter Wednesday stating: "I OBLIGE YOU".

Bellew (29-2-1, 19 KOs) moved up from cruiserweight to take on Haye (28-3, 26 KOs) and upset the former WBA World Heavyweight champion who suffered a snapped Achilles tendon during the fight.

Official confirmation on the date and venue could come as early as next week with a showdown at the O2 Arena, London in December a possibility.