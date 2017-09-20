Heavyweight contender Dereck Chisora has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, Hearn announced Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Chisora (26-7, 18 KOs), of England, is due to challenge European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel (16-0, 12 KOs), 24, of Germany, on a date to be determined in November in a bid to regain that title.

Chisora, however, will warm up for the assignment with his first fight with Matchroom Boxing on Sept. 30. He will face an opponent to be determined in a six-round bout on the undercard of the Paul Butler-Stuart Hall bantamweight world title elimination fight at Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

"I'm pleased to welcome Dereck to the team and look forward to being involved in some big fights with him over the next year," Hearn said. "You know what you are going to get with 'Del Boy,' plenty of drama and a load of heart."

Chisora has been out of the ring since losing a wildly exciting split decision to countryman Dillian Whyte in December. The fifth round of that fight was the 2016 ESPN.com round of the year.

In 2012, Chisora challenged then-world titleholder Vitali Klitschko and lost by wide decision.

"I'm looking forward to getting back in the ring after a frustrating period of injury, starting in Liverpool next Saturday," Chisora said. "Then we are going to win the European title in November, and then I'm going to punish that punk Dillian Whyte [in rematch] and move on to a shot at the world title."

Added Hearn: "[Chisora] will return to action in Liverpool and challenge for the European title [in] November. We will work towards a Whyte rematch for early next year. It's a fight that I think boxing needs to see again."