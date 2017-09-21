For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.
Note: Results are through Sept. 21
THE PANEL: Dan Rafael, Teddy Atlas, Bernardo Pilatti, Eric Raskin, Nick Parkinson, Nigel Collins, Charles Moynihan, Carlos Nava and Salvador Rodriguez
The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest submitted ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.
Others receiving votes: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (14), Oscar Valdez (9), Anthony Joshua (9), Deontay Wilder (5), Juan Francisco Estrada (5), Leo Santa Cruz (4), Manny Pacquiao (3), Daniel Jacobs (3), Danny Garcia (1)
Note: Garcia wins tiebreaker with Kovalev for receiving votes from more panelists. Inoue wins tiebreaker with Sor Rungvisai for receiving higher votes. Both were voted by the same number of panelists.