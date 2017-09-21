        <
          Pound-for-pound rankings: Andre Ward retires; who's the new No. 1?

          Ward retiring on his own terms (1:58)

          Undefeated world champion Andre Ward opens up about fulfilling his goal of walking away from the sport of boxing on his own volition. (1:58)

          6:24 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Who is the world's best fighter, regardless of weight class? Check out ESPN's latest top 10.

          Don't forget to check out Dan Rafael's divisional rankings, which are updated weekly.

          For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.

          Note: Results are through Sept. 21

          THE PANEL: Dan Rafael, Teddy Atlas, Bernardo Pilatti, Eric Raskin, Nick Parkinson, Nigel Collins, Charles Moynihan, Carlos Nava and Salvador Rodriguez

          The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest submitted ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

          Others receiving votes: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (14), Oscar Valdez (9), Anthony Joshua (9), Deontay Wilder (5), Juan Francisco Estrada (5), Leo Santa Cruz (4), Manny Pacquiao (3), Daniel Jacobs (3), Danny Garcia (1)

          Note: Garcia wins tiebreaker with Kovalev for receiving votes from more panelists. Inoue wins tiebreaker with Sor Rungvisai for receiving higher votes. Both were voted by the same number of panelists.

