Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has donated $1 million worth of supplies, medicine and construction materials toward the earthquake relief efforts in Mexico.

Alvarez assisted volunteers in his hometown of Guadalajara on Thursday load the supplies into trucks headed for communities affected by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit central and southern Mexico earlier this week.

Alvarez's brother, Rigoberto, said the boxer told him "we have to help out and move forward."

Alvarez is back in Mexico after drawing against middleweight titleholder Gennady Golovkin last week in Las Vegas.

Information from ESPN Deportes' Salvador Rodríguez was used in this report.