Welterweights Jesus Soto Karass and Juan Carlos Abreu will meet in the 10-round main event of "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" on Nov. 2 at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona, Golden Boy announced on Friday.

The card will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning at 11 p.m. ET, with ESPN3's stream beginning with the preliminary bout at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET.

Soto Karass (28-12-4, 18 KOs), 34, of Mexico, is a crowd-pleasing brawler, even though he has lost two fights in a row and is 0-4-1 in his last five fights. But he has faced a number of quality opponents, including Keith Thurman, Devon Alexander, Marcos Maidana and Andre Berto, whom he owns a victory against.

"I have faced the best, I have beaten the best, and I am looking forward to adding Abreu to my list of victories," Soto Karass said. "My goal is to get back in the mix of the welterweight title picture, and a big win on Nov. 2 will show the fans that I can beat anyone."

Abreu (19-3-1, 18 KOs), 30, of the Dominican Republic, is coming off a loss and has dropped two of his last three fights. He has not faced nearly the level of opposition Soto Karass has, but they both badly need a victory in order to keep any chances of a bigger fight alive.

"Of my 19 victories, I have knocked out 18 opponents, and Soto Karass is next," Abreu said. "He hasn't won in five fights, and there's no way he's getting back on the winning track against me."