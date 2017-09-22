For the second time in a year, junior welterweight contender Antonio Orozco badly missed weight, forcing a televised fight to be canceled.

Orozco, 29, was due to face Roberto Ortiz, 31, in a scheduled 10-round bout at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday night in the HBO-televised co-feature of lightweight world champion Jorge Linares' mandatory defense against Luke Campbell.

However, Orozco (26-0, 17 KOs) told Golden Boy Promotions officials on Friday that he did not feel well and said he was struggling to cut weight.

Orozco was so overweight -- 147 pounds for a fight contracted at 140 pounds -- that he did not even go to the official weigh-in, Golden Boy president Eric Gomez told ESPN.

Gomez said that Ortiz (35-1-2, 26 KOs), of Mexico, was on weight but was willing to put on a few pounds and still go through with the fight, but Orozco declined.

"Absolutely sick to my stomach," Gomez said of the situation.

Orozco, of San Diego, was closing in on a mandatory title shot against Terence Crawford late last year and was scheduled to face Fidel Maldonado Jr. on HBO Latino on Dec. 16. But two days before the fight, Orozco was struggling to make the 140-pound limit. He was dehydrated, lethargic and not feeling well.

Ultimately, he passed out. He landed in the hospital and the fight was canceled.

Orozco was very apologetic for that weight issue and returned on April 1 on ESPN and turned in perhaps the best performance of his career. He made weight, looked strong and knocked out then-undefeated KeAndre Gibson in the fourth round.

But whatever momentum Orozco gained with the victory against Gibson has been squandered now that this HBO fight has been canceled.

The HBO telecast on Saturday will be condensed to a two-fight telecast, with Linares-Campbell as the main event plus a replay of last week's action-packed draw on pay-per-view between unified middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.