After his unconvincing majority decision points win over Hughie Fury Saturday, WBO heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker will not be lacking in rivals wanting to fight him.

Parker (24-0, 18 KOs) prevailed 118-110 on two scorecards while the third saw it a 114-114 draw at the Manchester Arena.

The New Zealander retained his WBO title for the second time to keep himself in contention for higher profile and possibly unification fights, but who will he face next?

Kyotaro Fujimoto

Solomon Haumono is an opponent who Parker has beaten but Fujimoto has lost to. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The Japanese fighter surprisingly emerged as Parker's most likely next opponent after the champion's win over English challenger Fury.

Fujimoto (17-1, 9 KOs), 31, has fought exclusively in Japan since turning professional in 2011 after a successful kick boxing career.

He's ranked No.9 with the WBO and suffered his only defeat against New Zealand-born Australia-based Solomon Haumono, who Parker stopped in four rounds in July 2016.

"Next steps are very exciting, the world is our oyster now because we have a voluntary challenger, not a mandatory one," Parker's promoter David Higgins told NewsHub.

"We can negotiate multiple deals at the same time and on our terms.

"Kevin Barry [Parker's trainer] and I are looking at options as far afield as Japan. No Japanese heavyweight has ever fought for a world title in Tokyo and then there's our promotional partner in the United States Bob Arum with his new ESPN deal."

A fight against Fujimoto is likely before the end of the year and is an attractive option for Parker in order to ensure he stays in the frame for bigger pay days -- but harder fights -- in 2018.

Winner of Tony Bellew vs. David Haye II

Tony Bellew beat David Haye earlier this year, but the two British fighters are set for a rematch. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Parker, 25, admits fighting Fury in England was intended to increase interest in him and boosting the chances of a return trip to face other British heavyweights.

"This fight was a good way to establish ourselves in Britain and now I am looking forward to having those big fights against [Anthony] Joshua, Bellew, Haye, Dillian Whyte," said Parker.

Higgins says a fight against Bellew or Haye is an option before a possible world title unification clash with Anthony Joshua.

Bellew (29-2-1, 19 KOs), 34, defeated former champion Haye (28-3, 26 KOs), 36, in March and the winner of their likely rematch will both target Parker.

Haye, who injured his Achilles' tendon before Bellew stopped him in the 11th round, reigned as WBA world heavyweight champion from November 2009 to July 2011 when he was beaten on points by Wladimir Klitschko.

Bellew, like Haye, is a former world cruiserweight champion and has already held talks with Parker about a future fight.

Bryant Jennings

Bryant Jennings is one of the heavyweights also on Dillian Whyte's radar. Al Bello/Bongarts/Getty Images

Higgins' promotional relationship with Bob Arum means one option next year, instead of Bellew or Haye back in England, could be American Jennings.

Parker, who trains in Las Vegas, last fought in the US three years ago and his team may decide the exposure is the best option for a third defence.

Jennings (20-2, 11 KOs), 33, from Philadelphia, recorded a stoppage win over Daniel Martz last month in his first fight since being stopped by Cuban Luis Ortiz in Dec 2015. Previously in 2015, Jennings took Wladimir Klitschko the distance in the Ukrainian's last successful world title defence.

Two defeats and one win in the last three years may make Jennings an attractive option for Parker. Jennings signed a promotional deal with Arum's Top Rank in June.

Anthony Joshua

Wladimir Klitschko was knocked out by Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in April. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

A unification fight with England's knockout machine Anthony Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs) is further down the line for Parker in 2018, provided both keep their titles.

IBF-WBA champion Joshua defends his belts against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff on Oct. 28 and has spoken recently about his interest in facing Parker.

"All fighters have weaknesses," said Parker. "I will show you Joshua's when I fight him. I have better movement. He has good power and is a good champion but I feel I can bring out the weaknesses."

But Parker will start a big underdog against Joshua and his team are likely to pursue more winnable fights before cashing in against Joshua, who stopped former long-reigning champion Klitschko in a thriller last April.

Joshua is a huge draw in the UK and Parker is likely to have to return to the UK for that fight.

Hughie Fury

Peter Fury, left, with son Hughie Fury, centre, and nephew Tyson Fury, right, at a press conference. Conor Molloy/Action Plus via Getty Images

After such a dull fight, a rematch is unlikely any time soon despite Fury's promoter Mick Hennessy intending to appeal the decision.

Fury (20-1, 10 KOs), however, can be pleased with his performance after 17 months of inactivity and after only turning 23 last week, he will get other opportunities.

It is unlikely to come against Parker though in the next 12 months.