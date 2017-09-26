WBA world bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell will defend his title in a rematch with Liborio Solis on November 4.

Doncaster's McDonnell, 31, made the fifth defence of his crown via a unanimous decision over the Venezuelan in November 2016 at the Salle des Etoiles in Monaco.

Now the pair meet again at the same venue on a card that also sees McDonnell's compatriots Dereck Chisora and Scott Quigg return to action.

Headlining the show is a chance for highly-rated Russian Dmitry Bivol to seize the vacant WBA world light-heavyweight title against Australian Trent Broadhurst.