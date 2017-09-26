        <
        >

          World champion Jamie McDonnell confirms rematch with Liborio Solis

          World champion Jamie McDonnell is set to face Liborio Solis in a rematch. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
          5:21 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          WBA world bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell will defend his title in a rematch with Liborio Solis on November 4.

          Doncaster's McDonnell, 31, made the fifth defence of his crown via a unanimous decision over the Venezuelan in November 2016 at the Salle des Etoiles in Monaco.

          Now the pair meet again at the same venue on a card that also sees McDonnell's compatriots Dereck Chisora and Scott Quigg return to action.

          Headlining the show is a chance for highly-rated Russian Dmitry Bivol to seize the vacant WBA world light-heavyweight title against Australian Trent Broadhurst.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.