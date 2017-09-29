Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions, a joint venture between the former longtime pound-for-pound king and businessman Keith Veltre founded in 2013, has made a deal with television network beIN Sports to carry its cards through 2018.

The first show under the agreement will air on Friday night beginning at 9 p.m. ET from Gilley's in Dallas, where Fort Worth, Texas junior middleweight John Vera (17-0, 10 KOs), 29, will fight Sunday Ajuwa (13-2, 10 KOs), 26, of Nigeria, in the scheduled eight-round main event.

In the six-round co-feature, light heavyweight Adrian Taylor (4-0, 3 KOs), 27, of Mesquite, Texas, will fight Ronald Mixon (8-1, 7 KOs), 28, of Los Angeles.

"I was excited to hear that the promotions company secured the deal with beIN Sports," said Jones, the former four-division world titleholder. "Having a network with so much growth is what will drive Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions to the next level. I can't wait to work with beIN Sports to deliver the fans great fights."

The agreement calls for the network's English-language channel to televise three cards this year and at least 10 more in 2018.

"This is a partnership Roy and I are excited about," Veltre said. "Partnering up with the fastest growing network puts Roy Jones Jr. Boxing in a great position for growth. Putting fights on live and on prime time is exactly what will bring great exposure to our upcoming stars in boxing."

Vera is coming off a 10-round decision win against Daniel Rosario Cruz on July 15 and looking to notch his third victory of the year. Ajuwa, who will be fighting outside of Africa for the first time, is coming off a first-round knockout victory on April 2.