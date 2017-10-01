BOSTON -- Garry "Spike" O'Sullivan stopped Nick "The Machine" Quigley at 1:23 of the fourth round of a scheduled 10-round middleweight bout at the House of Blues on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old O'Sullivan (26-2, 18 KOs) jumped on Quigley in the first round and unleashed a nonstop attack. O'Sullivan, from Cork, Ireland, pounded away with hooks to the body and rights to the head.

Quigley, from Liverpool, tried to fight back but was overwhelmed. Referee Arthur Mercante called a halt to save Quigley (15-3, 3 KO) from further punishment.

In the featherweight co-feature, Dardan Zenunaj, Belgium knocked down Filipino Recky Dulay three times before fight was stopped in the third round. Zenunaj raise his record to14-3, 11 KOs, while Dulay dropped to 10-3, 7 KOs.