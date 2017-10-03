Andrew Selby complains he is being avoided at flyweight, but on Saturday can put himself in an unavoidable situation.

The Welshman -- younger brother of IBF world featherweight champion Lee -- faces Mexican Maximino Flores in a WBC world flyweight title eliminator at the York Hall in east London.

Selby (9-0, 5 KOs), 28, has only been a professional for two years after representing Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

After he was crowned British flyweight champion in just his fifth fight, Selby quickly moved on to competing against the division's best and has been sparring with Birmingham's Kal Yafai, who defends the WBA world super-flyweight title against Sho Ishida on Oct. 28.

"I've always been a flyweight but everyone keeps moving up a division to avoid me," Selby told ESPN. "But if I win this fight, people can't avoid me. The champion will have to fight me.

"I'm going to stay at flyweight to get my title shot but in the future I will move up. If I win the world title, I think I will move up. I don't mind who I fight, who ever pays me the most."

Flores (23-3-1, 16 KOs) has registered four wins a draw since losing a technical decision in May 2016 to Milan Melindo, who went on to win a version of the world light-flyweight title.

"Flores is strong and comes forward so I'm expecting a tough fight from him, he has been in with some good boxers," Selby said.

Selby trains alongside his brother Lee at gyms in their home town of Barry, and Newport in Wales. Andrew has also accompanied Lee on trips to train at gyms in California and Las Vegas.

"I've been two or three times to the States with Lee and sparred with some good Mexicans and Americans," added Selby. "It was great experience for me and I don't mind doing it again because it's competitive."

The winner of Selby-Flores will become the mandatory challenger for Japan's WBC champion Daigo Higa (13-0, 13 KOs), 22, and who won the 112-pound belt by sixth-round knockout of Juan Hernandez Navarette May 20.