Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is adamant he will no longer campaign for the British Boxing Board of Control to reinstate his licence.

The unbeaten Fury, who stunned the sport in November 2015 by ending the decade-long reign of Wladimir Klitschko, has been suspended for almost exactly a year amid medical struggles and a doping investigation.

Fury said via social media: "After thinking long and hard about my return, I will not be applying for a BBBofC licence after the way they have handled stuff. No thanks."

In the wake of Hughie Fury's controversial points defeat to Joseph Parker in September, Fury was seen remonstrating with BBBofC chief Robert Smith

Fury has previously threatened to desert British boxing in favour of pursuing an Irish licence, but the Boxing Union of Ireland denied Fury had made an application and suggested they would be guided by the BBBofC's decision in the event of receiving one.