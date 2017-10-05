Amir Khan has vowed to put his personal problems aside and return to the ring after apologising for his recent inactivity in a post on Instagram.

Former IBF and WBA light-welterweight champion Khan (31-4, 19KOs) has not fought since moving up two weight divisions to face WBC Middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez in Las Vegas last year -- Alvarez dispatching of Khan with a brutal sixth-round knockout.

Since then, Khan has had problems with his family and seen his marriage to Faryal Makhdoom publicly breakdown on social media, but the 2004 Olympic silver medalist has now vowed to put his personal troubles behind him and return to the ring.

"Can't wait to get back in the ring, where I belong," Khan said. "I apologise to all my fans for not being active for a year.

"I want this more than anyone. Time to make my come back, right to the top where I belong."

Khan had been rumoured to be returning to welterweight to fight Manny Pacquiao, but that fight collapsed earlier this year, with Pacquiao's promoter Bob Arum telling ESPN that there was never a deal in place for the fight.