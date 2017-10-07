Andrew Selby maintained his unbeaten professional record with a points victory over Maximino Flores in the WBC world flyweight title eliminator at York Hall.

This was a step up for Welshman Selby after nine wins but he emerged a unanimous and comprehensive winner on points over his Mexican opponent.

Selby at times threatened to pay for his cockiness as he stood on the ropes and allowed Flores to hit him but ultimately his talent shone through.

The 28-year-old told Channel 5: "I let him give me a few too many shots because I didn't feel he had power but I'm happy with my performance. I got carried away I think. I had to give him a chance."

Selby is now a step closer to joining brother Lee as a world champion.