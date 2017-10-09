Chris Eubank Jr. insists he will deliver another devastating knockout if he meets British rival George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series semifinals.

The 28-year-old extended his professional record to 26-1-0 on Saturday with a brutal third round stoppage of Turkey's Avni Yildirim in front of a wild and violent crowd in Stuttgart.

The win sets up a potential 'British superfight' with Groves in January should he account for Jamie Cox at Wembley this weekend.

"It is me and you [Groves] in January. And it's going to be exactly the same as what I've done here," Eubank Jr. said.

"I'm going to dominate this tournament. I'm here to knock these guys out. I'm not playing any more.

"He has the WBA title and a name and we have history. We need to get in the ring and settle it."

AND STILL!!! IBO Super Middle Weight World Champion! Groves I'm coming for you. pic.twitter.com/LUrQKuoE6Y — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) October 7, 2017

Eubank Jr. spent no time recovering from Saturday's chaotic night.

The super middleweight posted a video of himself back in the gym on Sunday, working out ahead of his next challenge.

It capped an eventful weekend for the Briton, who wasn't put off by the hostile scenes inside the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle.

Shortly before Eubank Jr. was due to walk out for his bout with Yilidirim, two gangs -- reportedly from Turkey and Albania -- brawled ringside with as many as 50 men involved.

But the raucous crowd were left speechless after Eubank Jr.'s left hook that sent Yilidrim to the canvas.

The location for Eubank Jr.'s next bout is to be confirmed, but should Groves prevail on Saturday the WBSS promoters could consider holding the bout at Stamford Bridge -- home of Chelsea Football Club -- or Wembley Arena.

London-born Groves is understood to be a Blues fan, although the weather in January could put pay to the idea.