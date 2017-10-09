Kell Brook has rekindled talk of fighting Amir Khan in the near future.

The former IBF welterweight champion is still recuperating from a fractured eye socket suffered in his TKO loss against Errol Spence in May.

Khan -- who recently vowed to put his personal problems aside and return to the ring -- hasn't fought since a brutal knockout defeat at the hands of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez back in May 2016.

"I want to get in there and beat 'Queen' Khan up," Brook said at an event which was posted in a video on his Twitter account.

"We all want to see me stood over him saying, 'listen, I told you. I told you.' We want to make that fight happen. We all want to see it. I want to smash him."

The pair have called each other out before but a deal has never been reached.

Talks collapsed back in January over a purse split which led to Brook fighting Spence at Bramall Lane, while Khan explored a fight against Manny Pacquiao in the UAE which fell through.

Khan remains an attractive option despite his inactivity, with Billy Joe Saunders even calling out the fellow Brit to fight him at middleweight.