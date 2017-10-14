WBO Welterweight champion remains bullish about his controversial win over Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane. (0:16)

BRISBANE -- Jeff Horn will defend his welterweight title against England's Gary Corcoran in Brisbane on December 13.

News Corp Australia reported that the world champion boxer had locked in a two-fight deal with the State Government and Brisbane City Council that would then see him take on the UFC's Conor McGregor.

The Irishman had his first professional boxing bout back in August when he was stopped in the eighth round by Floyd Mayweather in a fight thought to have earned the combatants more than $A300 million between them.

For Horn, the Corcoran bout will be his first since a points decision win over Manny Pacquiao back in July.

Jeff Horn lands a straight left on Manny Pacquiao. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The fight will be held at the Brisbane Convention Centre.

The Wednesday night fixture is thought to be most beneficial for pay television earnings.