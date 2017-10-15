Los Angeles featherweight rivals Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares, both three-division world titleholders and among boxing's most exciting fighters, won their respective fights on Saturday, setting up the rematch of Santa Cruz's majority decision victory over Mares to claim a world title in August 2015 in one of that year's best fights.

The idea was to have the rematch now, but Santa Cruz, 29, insisted on having interim bouts first. Mares, 31, was ready to go and very much wanted the rematch for his next fight. In fact, he was already in camp with trainer Robert Garcia getting ready for it when the plans changed.

Punch stats Punches Santa Cruz Avalos Landed 281 169 Thrown 692 751 Percent 41% 23% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

So instead Santa Cruz faced Chris Avalos in the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions card at the StubHub in Carson, California, on Saturday and dominated "The Hitman" to score a TKO victory. Referee Tom Taylor stopped the fight 1 minute, 33 seconds into the eighth round.

Avalos took a lot of punishment from Santa Cruz throughout the fight, but didn't seem hurt when Taylor stopped it after a flurry of punches from Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz had Avalos in trouble in the fourth round, when Santa Cruz connected on 52 percent of his punches (66-of-128) compared to 21 percent by Avalos (21-of-101), according to CompuBox.

"At the beginning, I wasn't doing what my corner was telling me. I was trying to please the fans, but my father told me, 'Hey, you could stop him if you get your distance,'" Santa Cruz said. "I wanted to give [the fans] a brawl, a toe-to-toe, but then my dad said, 'What are you doing, you are not supposed to be in there, you are supposed to beat him from the outside' -- and that's what we did in the later rounds."

Now it's all about the rematch with Mares.

"Like I said, if I won the fight and Abner Mares won his fight, let's get on with Mares and do the rematch at the beginning of the year," Santa Cruz said.

In the co-main event, Mares defeated Andres "El Jaguar" Gutierrez. Mares looked impressive in his second fight with Garcia in his corner, dominating Gutierrez from the start to score a unanimous decision victory after the referee, following a consultation with the ring doctor, stopped the fight at 2:40 of Round 10 due to a cut over Gutierrez's left eye that was suffered in the second round from an unintentional head-butt.

Punch stats Punches Mares Gutierrez Landed 283 152 Thrown 808 580 Percent 35% 26% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

Mares (31-2-1, 15 KOs) looked confident throughout the fight and landed his punches with ease, especially the right hand. He punished Gutierrez (35-2-1, 25 KOs) throughout the bout.

All three judges scored the fight for Mares. Pat Russell had it 100-90, while judges Tim Cheatham and Zack Young scored the fight 99-91.

DeMarco upsets Ramirez

Punch stats Punches Ramirez DeMarco Landed 13 10 Thrown 31 46 Percent 42% 22% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

In one of the undercard fights, previously unbeaten rising contender Eddie Ramirez (17-1, 11 KOs) suffered the first loss of his career when veteran Antonio DeMarco (33-6-1, 24 KOs) stopped Ramirez in the first round of their junior welterweight bout.

DeMarco (33-6-1, 24 KOs), briefly retired in 2015 after three consecutive losses by unanimous decision against Jessie Vargas, Rances Barthelemy and Omar Figueroa Jr., but returned a year later and has won two fights in a row since then.

Information from Dan Rafael was used in this report.