Unified heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua's defense against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, scheduled for Oct. 28 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, is off though efforts were under way on Monday to salvage the card by getting a new opponent on short notice, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told ESPN.

Pulev's withdrawal from the fight had not been formally announced as of Monday afternoon, but he suffered a right shoulder injury in training last week that was kept secret until it was clear he could not compete.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, expecting a sold-out of crowd of some 75,000 at the stadium, is in the process of going down the IBF rankings - this is supposed to be Joshua's IBF mandatory defense - to find an opponent willing to take the fight on less than two weeks' notice. Pulev would lose his mandatory position.

Kubrat Pulev suffered a right shoulder injury in training and his mandatory defense against unified heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua is off. Oliver Hardt/Bongarts/Getty Images

Hearn, Joshua's promoter, and Kalle Sauerland, who handles Pulev, did not respond to messages from ESPN for comment.

Showtime, which is scheduled to televise the bout live in the United States, said it was not sure what was going on and declined to comment.

England's Joshua unified two world titles via 11th-round knockout of former longtime world champion Wladimir Klitschko on April 29. That bout, the leading fight of the year candidate, was before a crowd of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs), who turned 28 on Sunday, has made three successful defenses since knocking out Charles Martin in the second round to win the IBF belt in April 2016. He has defended it against two American opponents, Dominic Breazeale by seventh-round knockout and Eric Molina by third-round stoppage, before sending Klitschko into retirement in a fight in which Joshua also claimed the vacant WBA belt.

Pulev (25-1, 13 KOs), 36, of Bulgaria, suffered his only defeat when Klitschko scored a crushing fifth-round knockout against him in a November 2014 world championship fight in what was that year's knockout of the year.

Pulev had won five fights in a row since, including a decision against British contender Derek Chisora and a third-round destruction of faded former world titleholder Samuel Peter to ascend to the mandatory position.