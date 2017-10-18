The featherweight division is one of the deepest in boxing, and Luis Rosa and Yuandale Evans will look to gain notice when they meet in the 10-round main event of a "ShoBox: The New Generation" quadrupleheader, promoter Lou DiBella announced on Wednesday.

The card will take place on Nov. 10 (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET) at the Masonic Temple & Performing Arts Center in Cleveland.

"I'm dedicating this fight to the people who are still suffering from the tragedy of the hurricane [in Puerto Rico]," said Rosa (23-0, 11 KOs), 26, a Puerto Rico native fighting out of New Haven, Connecticut. "We are and always have been very strong people and I take that into the ring with me on Nov. 10. I've seen some tapes of Evans. He's a tough, strong fighter, but my skills are much greater and I will be victorious and move one step closer to a shot at a world title."

Evans (19-1, 14 KOs), 28, of Cleveland, will be boxing in his hometown for the first time as a professional. He's won three fights in a row since a first-round knockout loss to Javier Fortuna, who went on to win a world title, in 2012. Evans was out of the ring for three years after that fight.

"I'm thrilled to be fighting at home in Cleveland, the city of champions," Evans said. "It's been a very long time since I've had a home fight. Truly, I've been a road warrior fighting all over the world.

"I've followed Luis Rosa for a couple years. I know he's a very tough Puerto Rican fighter. He's the same height as me and will come to fight, which will make for an all-action fight. But I know I'm the toughest competition he's had, and I'm planning to win in front of the big hometown crowd and everyone watching on Showtime."

In the co-feature, former Russian amateur standout Radzhab Butaev (7-0, 6 KOs), 23, will face Janer Gonzalez (19-0-1, 15 KOs), who was a star amateur in Colombia, in an eight-round welterweight fight. As an amateur, Butaev went 304-12 and Gonzalez was 291-29.

In another televised bout, New Zealand heavyweight prospect Junior Fa (12-0, 7 KOs), 27, who owns two amateur victories over countryman and current heavyweight world titleholder Joseph Parker, will face Fred Latham (9-0-2, 5 KOs), 27, of Pittsburgh, in an eight-round bout. The fight will be Fa's second in the United States.

Opening the card will be Cleveland native and 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell (5-0, 5 KOs), who will have his first hometown fight when he squares off with Roque "Rocky" Zapata (4-1-3, 0 KOs), 21, a Panama native fighting out of Culpepper, Virginia. They will meet in a scheduled six-round junior middleweight bout.

"I'm thrilled to be fighting at home for the first time as a professional and on ShoBox," said Conwell, who turns 20 on Nov. 2. "I can't wait to put on a great performance for the Cleveland fans and those seeing me for the first time on national television."