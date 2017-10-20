Jezreel Corrales missed weight by more than 3 pounds on Friday afternoon, causing him to be stripped of his junior lightweight world title a day before he was due to defend it against Alberto Machado.

Corrales and Machado will still meet Saturday in the main event of an HBO "Boxing After Dark" card (10:05 p.m. ET/PT) at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, but only Machado will be eligible to win the 130-pound belt. Should Corrales win the fight, the title will remain vacant.

Machado was right on the 130-pound division limit, but Corrales came to the scale and weighed 134 pounds. After having two hours to see if he could make the weight, he could get down only to 133.25 and was stripped of the belt he won by second-round knockout of Takashi Uchiyama in Japan in April 2016.

The camps are negotiating how much money Corrales will pay Machado from his purse as a penalty for missing weight. The purses were not disclosed.

Corrales (22-1, 8 KOs), 26, of Panama, was due to make his third defense by taking on fellow southpaw Machado (18-0, 15 KOs), 27, of Puerto Rico.

There was no such weight drama for the co-feature of the card, in which two-time junior middleweight titleholder Demetrius Andrade (24-0, 16 KOs) is moving up to middleweight take on Alantez Fox (23-0-1, 11 KOs) in a scheduled 12-round bout. Andrade, a 29-year-old southpaw from Providence, Rhode Island, was 159.5 pounds and Fox, 25, of Forestville, Maryland, was right at 160.

The telecast will open with same-day taped coverage of the bantamweight world title unification fight between Ryan Burnett (17-0, 9 KOs), 25, of Northern Ireland, and Zhanat Zhakiyanov (27-1, 18 KOs), 33, of Kazakhstan, who are both making their first defenses and will meet at SSE Arena in Belfast, Burnett's hometown.

They were both inside the division limit of 118 pounds. Burnett was 117.6 pounds and Zhakiyanov was 117.4.