British MMA fighter Michael Page, has made a successful professional boxing debut as a light heavyweight with a third round knockout of Jonathan Castano in London on Friday.

Page, who has an MMA record of 12-0 and fights as a welterweight, and 1-0, 1 KO in boxing, brought his typically unorthodox style from the octagon to the ring as he danced around his opponent with his hands below his hips.

The 30-year-old was in control heading into the third round of the four round bout when he lowered Castano with a brutal right hand.

Castano (2-11-1) rose to his feet before the ten count but the referee called off the bout.

"I felt amazing. If I get an offensive fighter, it'll push my cardio more," Page said on Dave TV post-fight.

Page's boxing debut was on a card put together by former two-weight world champion David Haye.