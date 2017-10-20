        <
          MMA fighter Michael Page wins pro boxing debut via knockout

          Michael Page made a memorable professional boxing debut with a third round knockout against Jonathan Castano. Christopher Lee/Getty Images for Hayemaker Ringstar
          5:04 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          British MMA fighter Michael Page, has made a successful professional boxing debut as a light heavyweight with a third round knockout of Jonathan Castano in London on Friday.

          Page, who has an MMA record of 12-0 and fights as a welterweight, and 1-0, 1 KO in boxing, brought his typically unorthodox style from the octagon to the ring as he danced around his opponent with his hands below his hips.

          The 30-year-old was in control heading into the third round of the four round bout when he lowered Castano with a brutal right hand.

          Castano (2-11-1) rose to his feet before the ten count but the referee called off the bout.

          "I felt amazing. If I get an offensive fighter, it'll push my cardio more," Page said on Dave TV post-fight.

          Page's boxing debut was on a card put together by former two-weight world champion David Haye.

