Steve Bunce breaks down what Carlos Takam will have to do in order to defeat Anthony Joshua when they meet up this weekend in Cardiff. (1:23)

Carlos Takam could walk around the streets of Cardiff unrecognised before stepping out in front of nearly 80,000 to fight Anthony Joshua for his world heavyweight titles on Saturday.

Cameroon's France-based boxer challenges English hero Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs) for his IBF and WBA titles at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, after stepping in as a replacement opponent at only 12 days' notice.

Whereas Joshua's previous opponent Wladimir Klitschko was a global icon, Takam is unknown to a lot of sport fans.

How did Takam get to this position?

Takam (35-3-1, 27 KOs) does not have the profile or pedigree of Joshua's original opponent for Saturday, Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev, who is one of his nation's best known athletes.

Nevertheless, the 36-year-old finds himself challenging for his first world title after being placed on standby by Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn and -- as next in line in the IBF rankings -- was then elevated to the status of mandatory challenger when Pulev pulled out with a shoulder injury.

Takam -- full name Armand Carlos Netsing Takam -- lives in the suburbs of Paris and has boxed mostly in his home country since turning professional in 2005.

Born in Douala in south Cameroon, he was granted French citizenship in 2015 and trains in a gym in east Paris named after Marcel Cerdan, the world middleweight champion from 1948 to 1949, who also moved from Africa (Algeria) to France.

He represented Cameroon at the 2004 Olympics in the super-heavyweight division -- the same category which saw Joshua claim gold eight years later -- where he lost his only bout to Egypt's Mohamed Aly.

Who has he fought?

Takam was defeated by Joseph Parker in 2016, shortly before the Kiwi won the WBO world title. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Takam's highest profile fights have both ended in defeats. He was out-pointed by Joseph Parker in May last year, with the Kiwi since going on to win and defend the WBO version of the world title despite an unconvincing first defence against Hughie Fury last month.

The 26-year-old was also knocked out in the tenth round by Russia's Alexander Povetkin in 2014 after drawing with Cuba's Mike Perez earlier the same year.

Takam's best wins have come against ageing former challengers such as South Africa's Frans Botha -- then 44 -- in 2012, America's Michael Grant -- then 41 -- in 2013 and America's Tony Thompson -- then 43 -- in 2014. The win over Thompson is perhaps his finest, since Thompson had stopped England's David Price the previous year.

He has only faced one other English boxer in the form of Reading's Michael Sprott, who he stopped after just five rounds in 2015. Sprott was 40 at the time and was defeated in 86 seconds by Joshua seven months earlier.

Can Takam make it difficult?

Takam presents Joshua with a different problem to Pulev. Takam is 6ft 1in, over three inches smaller than the Bulgarian (25-1, 13 KOs) and powerfully built. He is the smallest opponent Joshua has faced since Russia's Denis Bakhtov, who he stopped in two rounds in 2014. Takam has also prepared for Joshua after being put on standby, while Joshua has had less than two weeks to study his next opponent.

Since losing to Parker, Takam has registered early KO wins over Marcin Rekowski and Ivica Bacurin but bookmakers do not fancy his chances against Joshua, who will be making a fourth title defence and is an overwhelming 1-50 favourite.