British welterweight prospect Conor Benn, the son of 1990s British superstar and two-division world titleholder Nigel Benn, is coming to America.

Benn (9-0, 7 KOs), who turned pro in April 2016, will make his United States debut on Nov. 11 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on New York's Long Island as part of the first card being put on in the U.S. by Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, the leading promoter in the United Kingdom.

The HBO-televised card is headlined by former middleweight titlist Daniel Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs) taking on Luis Arias (18-0, 9 KOs). It is Jacobs' first fight with Hearn and first under a deal with HBO

Benn's bout, however, is not scheduled to air in the United States.

"New York here I come," Benn, 20, said. "I'm honored to be the first Matchroom U.K. fighter to box on a show out there [in the United States]. It's a real blessing. It's a massive chance for me to make a big impact in front of a new audience, and it's one that I am going to take.

"I'll fight anyone that is put in front of me. I leave that to [trainer] Tony Sims and Eddie Hearn to decide my path. I plan on making this a long journey, so I need new experiences like fighting in New York as part of my learning curve. If I rush myself, it can all go pear-shaped as I don't have an amateur career behind me, so I will take my time and enjoy my career and especially the youthfulness of my career, and when I am ready to fight grown men and fight for titles, I want to rise and rise and keep it going, not go up and down like a yo-yo."

Benn scored a first-round knockout in his last fight against Nathan Clarke on Oct. 7 in Manchester, England.

"I feel like I am improving every day," Benn said. "I think my technical skills are really coming on. The time will come for me, but at the minute I'm all about learning my trade, and that's happening in the gym and it's going to continue in front of the U.S. crowd."

Benn does not yet have an opponent for the scheduled six-round bout.