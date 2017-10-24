Alantez Fox has torn rotator cuff in left shoulder

It turns out that there was a good reason for the overwhelming lack of activity from middleweight Alantez Fox in his one-sided decision loss to Demetrius Andrade on Saturday night: He tore the rotator cuff in his left shoulder

Fox (23-1-1, 11 KOs), 25, of Forestville, Maryland, suffered the injury during the first round of the 12-round bout in the HBO-televised co-feature at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

Alantez Fox never landed double-digit punches in any round against Demetrius Andrade. Photo provided by Ed Mulholland/HBO

He went the distance with former two-time junior middleweight titlist Andrade (25-0, 16 KOs), who was moving up in weight, but lost 118-110, 118-109 and 116-111.

Mike Borao, Fox's manager, told ESPN on Tuesday that Fox tore his rotator cuff and has had an MRI exam. They are awaiting results to find out the extent of the damage. Fox, who usually throws a lot of punches, was extremely inactive against Andrade (25-0, 16 KOs).

He never landed double-digit punches in any round; he landed only one punch in the second and 11th rounds; and landed just eight overall in the final three rounds. For the fight, Fox landed only 52 of 301 punches (17 percent), according to CompuBox statistics.

"He was fighting with a serious injury," Borao said. "He told me the pain was excruciating but that he did not want to quit in the fight. He's known for throwing a great number of punches, which he didn't do in this fight because of the shoulder. We're waiting on the MRI report and hopefully the injury won't keep him out of the ring for too long. "Under the circumstances, I'm very proud of him. All credit to Andrade though. He fought a great fight. I'd love to see him get a chance to fight Canelo (Alvarez) or (unified world champion Gennady) Golovkin."