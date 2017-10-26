CARDIFF -- Anthony Joshua insists he remains humble and hungry ahead of Saturday's world heavyweight title defence against Carlos Takam.

The English boxer, a big betting favourite at 1-50 to make a successful fourth defence of his IBF belt and first defence of his WBA title, will reportedly make around £15 million ($19.7 million) from facing Cameroon's France-based Takam. But the figures are irrelevant to him, the champion says.

"I'm like a challenger in my mindset," said Joshua at a press conference Thursday. "It's not like this brings an ego. I keep my feet on the ground. I'm still grinding. I'm still hungry.

"I'm a reflection of hard work and I still go the amateur clubs and before this fight I was down there training with the kids who are like 10 years old. You can only achieve what you see and they see an Olympic champion, a world champion, [and] it gives them inspiration.

"I used to go to all the amateur boxing shows when I was an amateur and you wanted the interaction with your role models. Now I see people coming up to me and I give them a bit of my time to make their day."

Promoter Eddie Hearn expects a crowd of over 70,000 at the Principality Stadium, which would break the record for an indoor boxing attendance. Joshua's previous fight -- a thrilling 11th round win over former champion Wladimir Klitschko in April -- attracted a record-equalling a 90,000 at Wembley Stadium.

"We have never seen anything like this in boxing and may never see it again. He has transcended the sport," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua (19,0, 19 KOs) came face-to-face with Takam for the first time at a press conference since the challenger introduced himself to Joshua after the champion's title defence against Dominic Breazeale in June 2016.

Takam (35-3-1, 27 KOs), 36, waited outside Joshua's London hotel after the Briton had stopped Breazeale in the seventh round before then telling him he wanted to fight him.

The Cameroon-born boxer gets his chance to challenge Joshua on Saturday after stepping in at 12 days' notice following the withdrawal of Kubrat Pulev due to a shoulder injury, but Joshua insists he is not concerned about the late change of opponent.

"My trainer Rob McCracken has always taught me types focus on myself, my own personal development, rather than the opponent," said Joshua. "He's never trained me for just one style of opponent. Whether I was fighting Kubrat Pulev or Carlos Takam, he's adapted me and it's been about my own balance, footwork and technique."

Joshua, who lives in north London with his mum when he is not training in Sheffield, expects a different fight to the Klitschko clash.

"We're going to have to put the Klitschko win to the side at some stage," Joshua said.

"That was then and this is now. Carlos is a completely different animal to Klitschko. But what I do know is that I'm willing to do this or that or whet ever to win. That's what I do. In terms of style and technique it's completely different."

Takam will challenge for a world title for the first time after defeats to New Zealand's Joseph Parker on points in May last year and by tenth round knockout to Russian Alexander Povetkin in 2014.

Parker has since gone on to win the WBO version of the world title, although was unimpressive in a first defence against England's Hughie Fury last month.

Takam was also knocked out in the tenth round by Russian Alexander Povetkin in 2014 and drew with Cuba's Mike Perez earlier the same year.

"When I heard the news about the fight I was already preparing for another fight, so I am ready," Takam, who boxed for Cameroon at the 2004 Olympics before moving to France to start his professional boxing career the following year.

Joshua is promising an exciting fight and says the general public can relate to him.

"I've fought a lot of people like his style," said Joshua. "I think our styles will create some real good fireworks. "We're here to get stuck in. People can relate to boxing because it's a labouring sport.

"You have to get up early, work hard, work when you're sick and work away from your family. We're labourers and entertainers."